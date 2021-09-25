PYONGYANG -- Pyongyang is willing to hold discussions on improving bilateral ties if South Korea ends its policy of hostility, a senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said on Friday.

"We have willingness to keep our close contacts with the South again and have constructive discussion with it about the restoration and development of bilateral relations" if Seoul ceases its hostile policies toward Pyongyang, Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency. (DPRK-S.Korea-Ties)

TEHRAN -- Iran and Kyrgyzstan held talks on a project to connect the rail routes of the two countries aiming at enhancing capacities of trade and economic cooperation, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev discussed the ways to boost relations between Tehran and Bishkek, particularly economic ties by finalizing a railroad project. (Iran-Kyrgyzstan-Ties)

MOSCOW -- The United Russia, the country's ruling party, will get 324 out of 450 seats in the eighth convocation of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, official election results showed Friday.

Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova announced the verified results of the elections, which were held from Sept. 17 to 19 both online and offline. (Russia-Ruling party)

JUBA -- South Sudan's ceasefire monitoring body said Friday that recent and past defections of military officers from the opposition are derailing the implementation of the security arrangement that includes the graduation of the unified forces.

Teshome Gemechu Aderie, Chairperson of the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) said that the recent splinter within the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A-IO) under First Vice President Riek Machar has disrupted the ongoing plans to pass out the first batch of the 83,000 unified forces. (S.Sudan-Security)