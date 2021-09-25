Sat, 25 Sep 2021

International

Senators want U.S. to prosecute unruly air passengers

WASHINGTON D.C.: On Monday, Attorney-General Merrick Garland was urged by two senior U.S. Senate Democrats to investigate and prosecute unruly ...

Australian submarines: An arms deal or military pact?

On September 15, 2021, the heads of government of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States announced the formation ...

Guatemala Attorney General added to U.S. corruption list

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a move that highlighted the Biden administration's frustration, the U.S. this week added Guatemala Attorney-General Consuelo Porras ...

Canary Islands eruption destroys 100 homes, 5500 forced to flee

LAS PALMAS, Canary Islands: Lava flowing from the first volcanic eruption in 50 years on Spain's Canary Islands destroyed some ...

Official: Tigers, lions at National Zoo expected to recover from Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Tigers and lions at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, which were infected last week with COVID-19, are ...

At auction, first printing of U.S. Constitution could see $20 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Auction house Sotheby's announced that it will auction a rare first-edition printed copy of the ...

Business

Little movement on U.S. stock markets, dollar moves higher

NEW YORK, New York - After two days of rallying Wall Street settled down on Friday with moves in either ...

Waymo adds San Francisco to cities testing self-driving vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Waymo has begun offering rides in its all-electric self-driving Jaguar I-PACE sport utility vehicles to a pre-determined ...

Evergrande fails to pay interest on bond, stocks in Asia fall

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday as China Evergrande failed to pay $83.5 million interest ...

Bipartisan support voiced for U.S. laws to rein in Big Tech

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Cracking the whip against Big Tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, a bipartisan group of U.S. state ...

Sold gains on U.S. stock markets, key indices climb more than 1%

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States rallied on Thursday."This is a follow-on rally from a very ...

Netflix seeks to lure Kenyan customers with free plan

NAIROBI, Kenya: Netflix is offering viewers in Kenya a no-charge option, with one-fourth of the content platform's television shows and ...

