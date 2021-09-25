Sat, 25 Sep 2021

International

Americans monitoring outbreak of swine flu in Haiti

WASHINGTON D.C.: The World Organization for Animal Health said the first outbreak of the African swine fever, a fatal pig ...

US Covid deaths now match number of fatalities in 1918 flu pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C.: COVID-19 has now killed as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic, numbering some 675,000.However, the 1918 ...

Senators want U.S. to prosecute unruly air passengers

WASHINGTON D.C.: On Monday, Attorney-General Merrick Garland was urged by two senior U.S. Senate Democrats to investigate and prosecute unruly ...

Australian submarines: An arms deal or military pact?

On September 15, 2021, the heads of government of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States announced the formation ...

Guatemala Attorney General added to U.S. corruption list

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a move that highlighted the Biden administration's frustration, the U.S. this week added Guatemala Attorney-General Consuelo Porras ...

Canary Islands eruption destroys 100 homes, 5500 forced to flee

LAS PALMAS, Canary Islands: Lava flowing from the first volcanic eruption in 50 years on Spain's Canary Islands destroyed some ...

Business

U.S. questions Zoom proposed purchase of Five9 call center

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department is probing Zoom, the videoconferencing company, following its $14.7 billion deal for cloud call ...

FedEx 3rd quarter costs rise to $450 million due to labor market

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Federal Express confirmed on September 21 that its third-quarter expenses had jumped to $450 million as it was ...

Little movement on U.S. stock markets, dollar moves higher

NEW YORK, New York - After two days of rallying Wall Street settled down on Friday with moves in either ...

Waymo adds San Francisco to cities testing self-driving vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Waymo has begun offering rides in its all-electric self-driving Jaguar I-PACE sport utility vehicles to a pre-determined ...

Evergrande fails to pay interest on bond, stocks in Asia fall

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday as China Evergrande failed to pay $83.5 million interest ...

Bipartisan support voiced for U.S. laws to rein in Big Tech

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Cracking the whip against Big Tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, a bipartisan group of U.S. state ...

Movie Review

It's a Wonderful Life (4K Steelbook)