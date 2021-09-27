Mon, 27 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
53
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Korean War soldier buried in New York 70 years after death

HADLEY, New York: On Monday, Corporal Walter Smead was buried at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery near ...

White House developing regulations on extreme heat

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration is drafting a plan to protect workers and communities from extreme heat, after a dangerously ...

As Paraguay River falls to record low level, economy worries officials

ASUNCION, Paraguay: The Paraguay River experienced the steepest decline in its water levels in more than 117 years on September ...

Alitalia workers protest end of jobs by blocking highway exit

ROME, Italy: Hundreds of Alitalia workers stopped highway traffic as they blocked an airport exit on Friday to protest that ...

Right wing Czech party lobbies for referendum on leaving EU

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: The right-of-center Czech party, the SPD, which could be part of a new Czech government next month, ...

Chinese president says China will not export coal-fired power projects

BEIJING, China: Last week, President Xi Jinping said China will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad, while pledging to help ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia directionless, U.S. dollar edges up against euro

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were directionless in Asia on Monday with little to drive markets.The Australian All Ordinaries did ...

48 year-old New York analyst charged in $8 million inside trader scam

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Former OppenheimerFunds analyst Sergei Polevikov, 48, of Port Washington, New York, who was arrested late ...

United Airlines fined by U.S. for holding passengers on tarmacs

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Department fined United Airlines for violating federal rules on long tarmac delays, at a cost ...

United States moves towards eliminating refrigerant gases

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States will further limit the use of hydrofluorocarbons in refrigerators and air conditioners.Hydrofluorocarbons have long been ...

UK reports shortages nationwide due to lack of truck drivers

LONDON, England: With Britain remaining short of tens of thousands of truck drivers, shortages throughout the country range from gasoline, ...

$1.4 billion to convert Scotland refinery to hydrogen power

GLASGOW, Scotland: Energy provider INEOS has announced that it will convert its large-scale petrochemicals plant and oil refinery in Grangemouth, ...

Movie Review

To Sleep With Anger