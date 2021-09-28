Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
77
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Assassination of WikiLeaks founder considered by CIA

In 2017, as Julian Assange began his fifth year holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London, the CIA plotted to ...

Acting on warrant, Italy arrests, later releases, Catalan leader

BARCELONA, Spain: The office of Catalan separatist leader and former regional head Carles Puigdemont said he was arrested by Italian ...

Korean War soldier buried in New York 70 years after death

HADLEY, New York: On Monday, Corporal Walter Smead was buried at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery near ...

White House developing regulations on extreme heat

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration is drafting a plan to protect workers and communities from extreme heat, after a dangerously ...

As Paraguay River falls to record low level, economy worries officials

ASUNCION, Paraguay: The Paraguay River experienced the steepest decline in its water levels in more than 117 years on September ...

Alitalia workers protest end of jobs by blocking highway exit

ROME, Italy: Hundreds of Alitalia workers stopped highway traffic as they blocked an airport exit on Friday to protest that ...

Business

Section
Technology stocks drift down during indecisive day on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were indecisive Monday. Industrial shares rose modestly, while the tech sector was ...

Democrats vying for climate change initiatives in $3.5 trillion bill

SEATTLE, Washington - Democrats in Congress are aiming to have legislation passed by the end of September that could have ...

India modernizing air force with purchase of 56 Airbus aircraft

NEW DELHI, India: India will purchase 56 Airbus C295 aircraft as part of its program to replace the Indian Air ...

Stocks in Asia directionless, U.S. dollar edges up against euro

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were directionless in Asia on Monday with little to drive markets.The Australian All Ordinaries did ...

48 year-old New York analyst charged in $8 million inside trader scam

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Former OppenheimerFunds analyst Sergei Polevikov, 48, of Port Washington, New York, who was arrested late ...

United Airlines fined by U.S. for holding passengers on tarmacs

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Department fined United Airlines for violating federal rules on long tarmac delays, at a cost ...

Movie Review

The Howling
Howling