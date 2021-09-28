UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The permanent representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations (UN) on Monday denounced U.S. hostile policy against his country, describing Washington's hostility as a "clearest expression in its military threats" against Pyongyang.

"The U.S. hostile policy towards the DPRK is not at all abstract. It is in itself military threats and hostile acts we are facing from the U.S. every day," Kim Song said in his address to the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said that the United States "has been posing nuclear threats, antagonizing the DPRK for more than 70 years," and that U.S. troops are stationing at numerous military bases in South Korea and maintain "a war posture to take military action against the DPRK at any moment."

Kim called for the United States "to contribute to the peace and stability of the peninsula and the world by withdrawing an anachronistic, hostile policy towards the DPRK in a bold and complete manner."

He said the current U.S. administration should prove its policy stand that "they have no hostile intent towards the DPRK" by practical actions instead of words, and it should also remove the double standards towards the DPRK.

"If the U.S. shows its bold decision to give up its hostile policy, we are also prepared to respond willingly at any time," Kim said.

If Washington "is really desirous of peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula, it should take the first step towards giving up its hostile policy against the DPRK by stopping permanently the joint military exercises and the deployment of all kinds of strategic weapons which are leveled at the DPRK in and around the Korean Peninsula," he urged.