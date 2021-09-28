Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Brazil to soon have third highest Covid death toll

BRASILIA, Brazil: In a 24-hour period last week Brazil recorded 24,611 new cases of COVID-19, along with 648 deaths, the ...

Assassination of WikiLeaks founder considered by CIA

In 2017, as Julian Assange began his fifth year holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London, the CIA plotted to ...

Acting on warrant, Italy arrests, later releases, Catalan leader

BARCELONA, Spain: The office of Catalan separatist leader and former regional head Carles Puigdemont said he was arrested by Italian ...

Korean War soldier buried in New York 70 years after death

HADLEY, New York: On Monday, Corporal Walter Smead was buried at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery near ...

White House developing regulations on extreme heat

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration is drafting a plan to protect workers and communities from extreme heat, after a dangerously ...

As Paraguay River falls to record low level, economy worries officials

ASUNCION, Paraguay: The Paraguay River experienced the steepest decline in its water levels in more than 117 years on September ...

United reports 97% of staff vaccinated against Covid

CHICAGO, Illinois: Less than a week before its staff vaccination deadline, United Airlines announced that more than 97 percent of ...

Technology stocks drift down during indecisive day on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were indecisive Monday. Industrial shares rose modestly, while the tech sector was ...

Democrats vying for climate change initiatives in $3.5 trillion bill

SEATTLE, Washington - Democrats in Congress are aiming to have legislation passed by the end of September that could have ...

India modernizing air force with purchase of 56 Airbus aircraft

NEW DELHI, India: India will purchase 56 Airbus C295 aircraft as part of its program to replace the Indian Air ...

Stocks in Asia directionless, U.S. dollar edges up against euro

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were directionless in Asia on Monday with little to drive markets.The Australian All Ordinaries did ...

48 year-old New York analyst charged in $8 million inside trader scam

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Former OppenheimerFunds analyst Sergei Polevikov, 48, of Port Washington, New York, who was arrested late ...

