SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's nuclear envoy held phone talks with his U.S. counterpart over the Korean Peninsula issues, the South Korean foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made discussions over the phone with Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

During the phone talks in the afternoon, Noh and Kim shared their assessments on the Korean Peninsula situations, including the DPRK's short-range missile launch and the statement from Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea of the DPRK.

The two envoys shared the need for close cooperation between South Korea and the United States to stably manage the Korean Peninsula situations, agreeing to meet face-to-face in Indonesia on Thursday.

The DPRK fired one projectile, which was believed to be a short-range missile, into the eastern waters earlier in the day, the South Korean military said.

Kim, younger sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, said last Friday that Pyongyang is willing to hold discussions on improving inter-Korean relations if South Korea ends its hostile policies toward the DPRK.

Denuclearization talks between the DPRK and the United States have been stalled since the second summit between the DPRK leader and former U.S. President Donald Trump ended without agreement in February 2019 in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.