LOS ANGELES, California: California authorities said a 30-year-old Palo Alto woman, Alexandra Souverneva, has been arrested on suspicion of starting ...
BRASILIA, Brazil: In a 24-hour period last week Brazil recorded 24,611 new cases of COVID-19, along with 648 deaths, the ...
In 2017, as Julian Assange began his fifth year holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London, the CIA plotted to ...
BARCELONA, Spain: The office of Catalan separatist leader and former regional head Carles Puigdemont said he was arrested by Italian ...
HADLEY, New York: On Monday, Corporal Walter Smead was buried at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery near ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration is drafting a plan to protect workers and communities from extreme heat, after a dangerously ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Continuing uncertainty about the financial health of China Evergrande, and concerns over power generation in the ...
PUCUSANA, Peru: Fishing boats, which leave this port daily to harvest tuna, and later squid, face an uncertain future due ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: Less than a week before its staff vaccination deadline, United Airlines announced that more than 97 percent of ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were indecisive Monday. Industrial shares rose modestly, while the tech sector was ...
SEATTLE, Washington - Democrats in Congress are aiming to have legislation passed by the end of September that could have ...
NEW DELHI, India: India will purchase 56 Airbus C295 aircraft as part of its program to replace the Indian Air ...