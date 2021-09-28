TRIPOLI -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that 865 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya in the past week.

"In the period of 19-25 September, 865 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," the IOM said. (Libya-Migrants)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- Flooding triggered by tropical storm Dianmu has affected nearly half of Thailand's provinces, leaving at least six people dead and two others missing, the country's disaster control authorities said Tuesday.

Downpours have led to flooding in 30 provinces in central, northern and northeastern Thailand, affecting more than 70,000 households, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said in a statement. (Thailand-Flood)

- - - -

UNITED NATIONS -- The permanent representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations (UN) on Monday denounced U.S. hostile policy against his country, describing Washington's hostility as a "clearest expression in its military threats" against Pyongyang.

"The U.S. hostile policy towards the DPRK is not at all abstract. It is in itself military threats and hostile acts we are facing from the U.S. every day," Kim Song said in his address to the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. (US-DPRK-UN)

- - - -

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will end this week the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 prefectures as well as the quasi-state of emergency in other areas, as the number of infections declined steadily, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

Japan's coronavirus advisory panel has approved a government plan to end the state of emergency and quasi-measures on Thursday as scheduled. (Japan-COVID-19 Emergency)