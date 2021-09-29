Wed, 29 Sep 2021

International

PG&E charged with manslaughter in California wildfire that killed 4

LOS ANGELES, California: On Friday, the Pacific Gas and Electric utility company (PG&E), which has an estimated 16 million customers ...

Former pastor given long prison term for $33M Ponzi scheme

LOS ANGELES, California: Former Southern California pastor Kent R.E. Whitney was sentenced this week to 14 years in federal prison ...

Oldest human footprints discovered in New Mexico

WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, New Mexico: Early humans walked across North America some 23,000 years ago, researchers said on Thursday, ...

Woman charged with starting California wildfire that destroyed homes

LOS ANGELES, California: California authorities said a 30-year-old Palo Alto woman, Alexandra Souverneva, has been arrested on suspicion of starting ...

Brazil to soon have third highest Covid death toll

BRASILIA, Brazil: In a 24-hour period last week Brazil recorded 24,611 new cases of COVID-19, along with 648 deaths, the ...

Assassination of WikiLeaks founder considered by CIA

In 2017, as Julian Assange began his fifth year holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London, the CIA plotted to ...

Business

Vietnam seeks return to normal to restart manufacturing sector

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has announced that it will ease its COVID-19 restrictions and allow businesses to reopen as soon as ...

U.S. stocks in global rout, Nasdaq loses nearly 3 percent

NEW YORK, New York - An unexpected slide in U.S. consumer confidence caught investors offside on Tuesday, pushing all the ...

In boost to Hungary's Orban, Moody's upgrades nation's credit rating

BUDAPEST, Hungary: In a boon to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's campaign for an early 2022 election, the Moody's ratings agency ...

Record set as U.S. household wealth at $141.7 trillion in Q2

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report from the Federal Reserve reports U.S. household wealth rose to a record $141.7 trillion by the ...

Stocks in Asia mixed, U.S. dollar pushes euro below 1.17

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Continuing uncertainty about the financial health of China Evergrande, and concerns over power generation in the ...

Chinese fishing boats overpowering South American fishermen

PUCUSANA, Peru: Fishing boats, which leave this port daily to harvest tuna, and later squid, face an uncertain future due ...

Movie Review

King Cohen: The Wild World of Filmmaker Larry Cohen