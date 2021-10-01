PYONGYANG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

The report said the missile was developed by the Academy of Defence Science, and the test was aimed at confirming the practicality of operation of the launcher, radar and comprehensive battle command vehicle as well as the comprehensive combat performance of the missile.

According to the report, the overall test is of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile systems, and the remarkable combat performance of the missile with features of rapid responsiveness and guidance accuracy of missile control system as well as the substantial increase in the distance of downing air targets has been verified with the introduction of new key technologies like a twin-rudder control technology and double-impulse flight engine.

Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, watched the test-launch with leading officials in the sector of national defence scientific research.

DPRK test-fired several missile tests in September, including both cruise and ballistic missiles amid deadlocked denuclearization talks with the United States.