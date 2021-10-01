Fri, 01 Oct 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
77
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Covid restrictions drove 30% increase in U.S. murders, says FBI

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), murders in the U.S. rose by 30 percent from 2019 ...

During large media event, Biden receives Covid booster

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden received his Covid booster shot amidst a sea of news cameras, as his government endorses ...

As beds quickly fill with Covid patients, Alaska reached out for help

FAIRBANKS, Alaska: Despite once being a leader in Covid vaccination rates, Alaska is now suffering from its worst COVID-19 surge ...

Gold Roman coins found by divers off coast of Spain

MADRID, Spain: A collection of 53 perfectly preserved gold coins from the Roman Empire, one of the largest collections ever ...

Women charge $100,000 to stolen credit cards for plastic surgery

MIAMI, Florida: According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami, two South Florida women, Coconut Creek resident Sheena Caesar, 35, ...

Young people clash with police as they mark end of Covid restrictions

OSLO, Norway: Dozens of disturbances and violent clashes, including mass brawls in major cities, were reported by Norwegian Police on ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock markets continue rout, Dow Jones tumbles 547 points

NEW YORK, New York - American stock markets and global bourses ended September with more losses across the board."U.S. investors ...

Covid pill being tested to enable body to fight off infection

WASHINGTON D.C.: A new treatment for combating Covid-19---as simple as taking a pill after an infection is confirmed---may soon be ...

GM electric truck, the EV 410, on order by Verizon for 2023 delivery

DETROIT, Michigan: BrightDrop, the electrical vehicle division of General Motors, has set its sights on manufacturing a new electric van ...

Australian stocks defy doom and gloom, All Ords rises 130 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Despite widespread power failures across China, the ailing of property giant China Evergrande, and disappointing Chinese ...

Australians to be denied access to CNN's Facebook page

ATLANTA, Georgia - CNN will no longer display its news stories on its Facebook page in Australia.The decision follows a ...

China power crunch spreads, shutting factories, slowing growth outlook

BEIJING China: China's growing power shortage, driven by tight coal supplies and toughening emission standards has, for weeks, halted production ...

Movie Review

Kameradschaft