Sat, 02 Oct 2021

News RELEASES

International

South Korean President asks public to stop eating dog meat

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called on his people to end their tradition of eating dog ...

After 3-year wait, fiance of Japanese princess returns for marriage

TOKYO, Japan: The fiance of Japanese Princess Mako, 29-year-old Kei Komuro, has returned to Japan from New York for their ...

Gladys Berejiklian sensationally resigns as NSW Premier

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The leader of Australia's largest state, New South Wales (NSW), has sensationally resigned in the midst ...

Covid restrictions drove 30% increase in U.S. murders, says FBI

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), murders in the U.S. rose by 30 percent from 2019 ...

During large media event, Biden receives Covid booster

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden received his Covid booster shot amidst a sea of news cameras, as his government endorses ...

As beds quickly fill with Covid patients, Alaska reached out for help

FAIRBANKS, Alaska: Despite once being a leader in Covid vaccination rates, Alaska is now suffering from its worst COVID-19 surge ...

Business

Shortages blamed as natural gas price rises 180%

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Americans will have to pay more for home heating costs when temperatures drop this fall ...

Japanese and Australian share markets in sharp sell-off

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia were sold off sharply on Friday.In China, shares made a modest ...

Ford, Sth. Koreans to build $11 billion battery, electric car plants

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford and South Korean battery manufacturer SK Innovation will spend a combined $11.4 billion to build new electric ...

New Jersey governor said returning workers will earn $500 bonus

TRENTON, New Jersey: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that a $500 return-to-work bonus will be found in the first ...

U.S. stock markets continue rout, Dow Jones tumbles 547 points

NEW YORK, New York - American stock markets and global bourses ended September with more losses across the board."U.S. investors ...

Covid pill being tested to enable body to fight off infection

WASHINGTON D.C.: A new treatment for combating Covid-19---as simple as taking a pill after an infection is confirmed---may soon be ...

Movie Review

Sid and Nancy