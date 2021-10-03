Sun, 03 Oct 2021

News RELEASES

International

Section
Crete suffers strong aftershocks following 5.8 earthquake

HERAKLION, Crete: The southern Greek island of Crete was hit by a strong aftershock, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, ...

As petrol stations close, UK to order army to make deliveries

LONDON, England: After a fourth day of long lines and closures at gas stations caused by panic buying, the British ...

As Covid cases fall, Japan ends state of emergency

TOKYO, Japan: The Japanese Government's COVID-19 state of emergency enedd on Friday, the first lifting of restrictions in six months, ...

'Dozens' of Massachusetts state troopers resign over vaccination order

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Instead of being forced to become vaccinated against COVID-19, many Massachusetts state troopers have chosen to resign, union ...

South Korean President asks public to stop eating dog meat

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called on his people to end their tradition of eating dog ...

After 3-year wait, fiance of Japanese princess returns for marriage

TOKYO, Japan: The fiance of Japanese Princess Mako, 29-year-old Kei Komuro, has returned to Japan from New York for their ...

Business

Section
Foxconn jumps into US EV market with purchase of Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio: Electric-truck manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp. has sold its Ohio factory to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group for $230 million.Lordstown ...

Washington state bans plastic bags used in stores

SEATTLE, Washington: Washington state's ban on single-use plastic bags is set to take effect October 1, aimed at encouraging customers ...

U.S. Post Office announces higher prices, slower services

WASHINGTON D.C.: On Friday, the US Postal Service (USPS) implemented new service standards for First Class Mail and periodicals, stated ...

Bargain hunters launch raid on Wall Street, gains across the board

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks headed higher on the first day of October, with all the major indices ...

Earlier drop in processing pork causes bacon prices to jump 28%

WASHINGTON D.C.: Bacon lovers in the U.S. will now have to pay more than they have in the last four ...

Shortages blamed as natural gas price rises 180%

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Americans will have to pay more for home heating costs when temperatures drop this fall ...

Movie Review

