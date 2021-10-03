Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
HERAKLION, Crete: The southern Greek island of Crete was hit by a strong aftershock, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, ...
LONDON, England: After a fourth day of long lines and closures at gas stations caused by panic buying, the British ...
TOKYO, Japan: The Japanese Government's COVID-19 state of emergency enedd on Friday, the first lifting of restrictions in six months, ...
BOSTON, Massachusetts: Instead of being forced to become vaccinated against COVID-19, many Massachusetts state troopers have chosen to resign, union ...
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called on his people to end their tradition of eating dog ...
TOKYO, Japan: The fiance of Japanese Princess Mako, 29-year-old Kei Komuro, has returned to Japan from New York for their ...
LORDSTOWN, Ohio: Electric-truck manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp. has sold its Ohio factory to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group for $230 million.Lordstown ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Washington state's ban on single-use plastic bags is set to take effect October 1, aimed at encouraging customers ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: On Friday, the US Postal Service (USPS) implemented new service standards for First Class Mail and periodicals, stated ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks headed higher on the first day of October, with all the major indices ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Bacon lovers in the U.S. will now have to pay more than they have in the last four ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Americans will have to pay more for home heating costs when temperatures drop this fall ...