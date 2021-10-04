NEW DELHI -- At least eight people were killed on Sunday in violence during farmers' protest in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reported.

The violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 132 km north of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. (India-Farmers Protest)

----

TUNIS -- Hundreds of Tunisians held on Sunday a massive demonstration to show their support for the country's President Kais Saied and calls for more changes in the political system.

Demonstrators took to the streets, waving national flags and chanting slogans such as "the people want to a revision of the constitution" and "the people want to dissolve the parliament." (Tunisia-Demonstration)

----

ROME -- Eight people died Sunday when a small private airplane crashed into a building outside Italy's Milan.

A fire department official in San Donato Milanese, a Milan suburb, confirmed to Xinhua that a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft crashed into a two-floor building that was being renovated, killing the pilot, co-pilot, and six passengers, including a small child. (Italy-Plane Crash)

----

SANAA -- At least 28 Houthis were killed on Sunday in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen's Marib province, a Yemeni government military source told Xinhua.

"Twenty eight rebels were killed and 10 weapon-mounted vehicles were destroyed in the coalition airstrikes on the rebel positions at the adjacent frontlines of Lam'aa and Om Reesh in Harib district," the source said on condition of anonymity. (Yemen-Airstrike-Houthi)

----

MOSCOW -- A helicopter crashed on Sunday in the Moscow region, killing three people, TASS news agency reported.

"A Robinson helicopter fell down in a highway in the city of Lytkarino. There were three people, one woman and two men, onboard. All died," it said, citing a source in the local emergencies services. (Russia-Helicopter-Crash)

----

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) decided to restore all the north-south communication lines starting from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The report said the decision was announced to follow the promise made by the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un in a speech last Thursday in which he expressed the intention of restoring the cut-off north-south communication lines as part of the effort to realize the expectation and desire of the entire nation who want the north-south relations to be restored. (DPRK-South Korea-Communication lines)