Tue, 05 Oct 2021

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

U.S. declares species extinct, others not sure

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the extinction of the ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other birds, fish ...

Homeland Security Secretary says 20% of migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants ...

Russia arrests tycoon for treason, says sources

MOSCOW, Russia: The head of a leading cyber-security company in Russia, 35-year-old Ilya Sachkov, has been arrested on charges of ...

After floods strike north, officials act to avert disaster in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand: With flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Dianmu engulfing 70,000 homes and killing six people in Thailand's northern ...

Jeppe Kofod is all praise for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who arrived at the Islamabad International Airport on a two-day visit through a ...

Neiman Marcus announces four million customer accounts breached

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Retailer Neiman Marcus has announced that millions of customer accounts have been breached and data ...

Merck stock soars on success of Covid pill trial

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The price of Merck's stock has surged, after positive clinical results were reported in the ...

Tech sector gets hit, Nasdaq loses more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. technology stocks faltered on Monday, ironically at a time Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram went ...

United says it will sack 600 workers violating vaccination mandate

CHICAGO, Illinois: United Airlines, the first major U.S. company to announce a vaccine mandate for its employees, is preparing to ...

GM sales down 33% for quarter due to chip shortage

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors reported on Friday that its new vehicle sales in the U.S. plummeted 33 percent from the ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sold off after Evergrande is suspended

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, rising in China and Australia, but falling sharply in ...

California issues permit for driver-less robot taxis

LOS ANGELES, California: The top American autonomous vehicle companies -- Waymo and Cruise -- will begin operating driverless-taxis for travelers ...

