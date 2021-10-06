Wed, 06 Oct 2021

International

Portugal reports 86 percent fully vaccinated

LISBON, Portugal: At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal's healthcare system was about to collapse, with hospitals in the ...

Taiwan claims dozens of planes from China invade its air space

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan says that 39 Chinese military jets have flown into its self-declared air defence identification zone, which happened ...

California to require Covid vaccine for children returning to school

SACRAMENTO, California: California announced on Friday that it will soon be the first U.S. state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for ...

Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili arrested on corruption charges

TBILISI, Georgia: Mikheil Saakashvili, former president of Georgia, was arrested on corruption charges after his return from his eight-year exile ...

Royal wedding held in Russia, first in 104 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia: For the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution ousted the Romanov dynasty, Russia held its first ...

U.S. declares species extinct, others not sure

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the extinction of the ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other birds, fish ...

Business

As investigation begins, Swiss police raid Credit Suisse offices

ZURICH, Switzerland: Credit Suisse offices were raided last week by the Swiss police, who seized documents related to the failure ...

Asian stocks drop as oil trades at seven year highs

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell on Wednesday as oil prices rose and U.S. Treasury yields firmed."OPEC's outlook ...

US governors agree to join together to create EV charging network

LANSING, Michigan: Late last week, a memorandum of understanding was signed by five Midwestern states, including Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, ...

In spite of shortages, Tesla quarterly sales reach 241,300 vehicles

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla announced that it has delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter of this year, despite ...

Roller-coaster ride for U.S. stocks Tuesday, Nasdaq adds 178 points

NEW YORK, New York - The Wall Street roller-coaster forged on, on Tuesday, with technology stocks recouping losses of a ...

Homeowners look to refinance after mortgage rates surge to 3%

WASHINGTON D.C.: A closely observed survey indicates that mortgage rates on housing loans, largely sought after in the U.S., spiked ...

Movie Review

