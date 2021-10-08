Fri, 08 Oct 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
70
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Boosters radically reduce chances of contracting Covid, says Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel: The chances of dying from COVID-19 among elderly Israelis who received a booster dose is only 2 percent, ...

Scientist warn of 'aggressive' volcano in La Palma, Spain

LA PALMA, Spain: The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands exploded on Sunday, as scientists warned ...

Governments, businesses begin operating UK to Norway power cable

LONDON, England: At 450-mile, the North Sea Link, the world's longest under-sea electricity cable transferring green power between Norway and ...

Surfer attacked by shark in California; only 14 deaths since 1950

BODEGA BAY, California: A shark attacked a surfer on Sunday along Salmon Creek Beach north of Bodega Bay, California.The man, ...

Covid deaths surpass 705,000 in United States

WASHINGTON D.C.: The death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. has surpassed 705,000, with the latest 100,000 deaths occurring after ...

Portugal reports 86 percent fully vaccinated

LISBON, Portugal: At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal's healthcare system was about to collapse, with hospitals in the ...

Business

Section
GM building new battery research center, targets 600 mile range

DETROIT, Michigan: Setting the stage for a battery breakthrough that will help it build electric vehicles that can travel as ...

Asian stock markets move higher, U.S. dollar directionless

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday with gains across the board. The biggest winner though ...

Malfunctioning airbags is cause of Volvo's recall of 460,000 autos

OSLO, Sweden: Swedish auto manufacturer Volvo is recalling over 460,000 vehicles worldwide due to a hazard caused by defective airbags.Officials ...

Samsung to enter Pakistan, Razak Dawood

KARACHI: Adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has revealed that Samsung Electronics, a South ...

Progress on debt level in Congress boosts U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks recovered from earlier losses on Wednesday after Congress showed signed a deal would ...

Delta Airlines to not enforce Biden COVID vaccine mandate

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta Airlines is the only major American airline letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Just days ...

Movie Review

The Cordillera of Dreams (La cordillre des songes)
Cordillera of Dreams