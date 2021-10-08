Fri, 08 Oct 2021

News

Russia successfully tests first hypersonic missile from submarine

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile launched for the first time from a nuclear submarine, its defense ...

Southwest province of Pakistan jolted b y quake

BALOCHISTAN, Pakistan - An earthquake of 5.9 on the Richter scale has struck parts of Balochistan, killing at least 20 ...

Boosters radically reduce chances of contracting Covid, says Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel: The chances of dying from COVID-19 among elderly Israelis who received a booster dose is only 2 percent, ...

Scientist warn of 'aggressive' volcano in La Palma, Spain

LA PALMA, Spain: The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands exploded on Sunday, as scientists warned ...

Governments, businesses begin operating UK to Norway power cable

LONDON, England: At 450-mile, the North Sea Link, the world's longest under-sea electricity cable transferring green power between Norway and ...

Surfer attacked by shark in California; only 14 deaths since 1950

BODEGA BAY, California: A shark attacked a surfer on Sunday along Salmon Creek Beach north of Bodega Bay, California.The man, ...

Stock markets in Asia move higher, U.S. dollar consolidates

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - China's main stock markets opened up on Friday for the first time in a week due ...

U.S. no longer seeking to make China reform its 'non-market economy'

WASHINGTON D.C.: While promising a new approach to economic relations with China, Trade Representative Katherine Tai stressed that the U.S. ...

U.S. and global stock markets roar back to life

NEW YORK, New York - With Congress working towards a bill that would raise the U.S. debt limit by $480 ...

Irish government agrees to worldwide minimum-tax-rate

DUBLIN, Ireland - The move to mandate a global minimum tax rate has made a giant step forward with Ireland's ...

GM building new battery research center, targets 600 mile range

DETROIT, Michigan: Setting the stage for a battery breakthrough that will help it build electric vehicles that can travel as ...

Asian stock markets move higher, U.S. dollar directionless

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday with gains across the board. The biggest winner though ...

