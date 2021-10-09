Sat, 09 Oct 2021

International

Foreign tourists to remain locked out of Australia until 2022

CANBERRA, Australia: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia will not welcome back foreign tourists until at least next ...

Jeff Bezos to host Star Trek's William Shatner on space flight

KENT, Washington: William Shatner, the American actor who gained fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk in the 1960s Star Trek ...

Following lockdowns, American families can gather for Christmas: Fauci

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said this week that Americans should gather with their loved ...

Russia successfully tests first hypersonic missile from submarine

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile launched for the first time from a nuclear submarine, its defense ...

Southwest province of Pakistan jolted b y quake

BALOCHISTAN, Pakistan - An earthquake of 5.9 on the Richter scale has struck parts of Balochistan, killing at least 20 ...

Boosters radically reduce chances of contracting Covid, says Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel: The chances of dying from COVID-19 among elderly Israelis who received a booster dose is only 2 percent, ...

Business

To assist low income customers, US Post Office offers check cashing

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States Post Office has begun providing check cashing services at post offices on the East Coast.The ...

Disappointing employment report undermines U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were scatty on Friday after data revealed jobs growth in the United States ...

Severe gasoline shortages forces British Army to begin deliveries

LONDON, England: The British Army has begun delivering fuel to gasoline stations in the UK, as part of the efforts ...

Stock markets in Asia move higher, U.S. dollar consolidates

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - China's main stock markets opened up on Friday for the first time in a week due ...

U.S. no longer seeking to make China reform its 'non-market economy'

WASHINGTON D.C.: While promising a new approach to economic relations with China, Trade Representative Katherine Tai stressed that the U.S. ...

U.S. and global stock markets roar back to life

NEW YORK, New York - With Congress working towards a bill that would raise the U.S. debt limit by $480 ...

