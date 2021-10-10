Sun, 10 Oct 2021

News RELEASES

International

UK slashes list of countries prohibited to visit from 54 to 7

LONDON, England: Those countries that UK citizens are prohibited from traveling to is to be reduced from 54 to seven, ...

U.S. states seek to block proposed postal service cutbacks

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following announcements that the U.S. Postal Service was raising prices and reducing services, the state attorneys general of ...

No Congressman for District of Columbia, says Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against giving District of Columbia residents a voting member in the House ...

CDC adds countries for Americans to avoid traveling to

ATLANTA, Georgia: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has increased the number of countries that Americans should avoid ...

Daily Covid deaths reach 895 in Russia, sets new record

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia has reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for the third time this month, as new daily ...

Foreign tourists to remain locked out of Australia until 2022

CANBERRA, Australia: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia will not welcome back foreign tourists until at least next ...

Business

Kellogg's workers strike, close down cereal production

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan: Some 1,400 workers at Kellogg Company cereal plants, located in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; ...

U.S. jobless claims fall by 38,000 to 326,000 last week

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first decline in weekly jobless claims in nearly a month, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday ...

GM 'hands-free' driving works in '95 percent' of driving scenarios

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors is launching its next-generation "hands-free" driver-assist technology, named Ultra Cruise, which uses sensors consisting of cameras, ...

The An Post to help customers of the closed bank branches

DUBLIN, Ireland - Bank of Ireland's decision to close 88 branches has prompted allegations that the Central Bank has failed ...

Nestle pledges famed chocolate products on shelves for Christmas

LONDON, England: Nestle chocolate products has acknowledged that it is working through supply chain difficulties prior to the Christmas season, ...

To assist low income customers, US Post Office offers check cashing

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States Post Office has begun providing check cashing services at post offices on the East Coast.The ...

