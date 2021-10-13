Wed, 13 Oct 2021

International

Central Asian states forging ties with Taliban

The Taliban is getting many suitors lately. It is far from the "pariah" that the Biden Administration thought it was ...

Lost in Pacific was 'nice break' says Solomon Islands resident

HONIARA, Solomon Islands: Despite being lost at sea for 29 days, two men from the Solomon Islands, Livae Nanjikana and ...

US, China meeting of senior advisors sees lessening of tensions

ZURICH, Switzerland: A six-hour meeting between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, in ...

$60,000 fine for Canadian woman feeding black bears

WHISTLER, British Columbia, Canada: A British Columbia woman bought 10 cases of apples, 50 pounds of carrots and dozens of ...

Giant sequoias burned by intense California wildfires

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: Officials report that hundreds of giant sequoia trees could have been burned during intense wildfires that ...

Parents found guilty of bribing universities to admit their children

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A jury in Boston has convicted ex-casino chief Gamal Aziz and private equity firm founder John Wilson of ...

Business

Samsung chips to offer greater self-driving in 2022 Tesla Cybertruck

PALO ALTO, California: An agreement between Tesla and Samsung, calling for the South Korean electronics company to manufacture the next-generation ...

Drought in oil and gas reserves weighs on Asian markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Dramatic shortages of energy across the world, and corresponding escalating prices tempered trading on Asian stock ...

Weather, procedures blamed for Southwest Air canceling 1,800 flights

PHOENIX, Arizona: Some 1,800 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled nationwide from Saturday to Sunday.Airlines officials blame the cancellations on weather, ...

Tata Group buys back Air India from government

NEW DELHI, India: On Friday, the Indian government announced mega-conglomerate Tata Group will buy back Air India for $2.4 billion, ...

Wall St gains early before sellers take charge, Dow drops 250 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were solidly higher early on Monday, prior to profit-takers moving in and sending ...

Apple 500,000 sq. ft. Los Angeles campus part of Hollywood plans

CUPERTINO, California: Apple is building a massive 550,000 square-foot Los Angeles office complex sprawling into the Culver City neighborhood that ...

