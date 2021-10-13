Wed, 13 Oct 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
64
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Taiwan president vows not to submit to Chinese takeover

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed that Taiwan would never "bow to pressure" from China and pledged to ...

After threatening mother, New York man remains in tree 3 days

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A Queens man, Roody Thomas, spent almost three days up a tree to avoid being ...

Following court ruling, EU worries Poland could exit

WARSAW, Poland: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has set an unprecedented challenge to one of the European Union's (EU) core ...

Central Asian states forging ties with Taliban

The Taliban is getting many suitors lately. It is far from the "pariah" that the Biden Administration thought it was ...

Lost in Pacific was 'nice break' says Solomon Islands resident

HONIARA, Solomon Islands: Despite being lost at sea for 29 days, two men from the Solomon Islands, Livae Nanjikana and ...

US, China meeting of senior advisors sees lessening of tensions

ZURICH, Switzerland: A six-hour meeting between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, in ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong stock market closed as typhoon hits, Asian stocks drift

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Continued uncertainty over energy supplies and prices, a typhoon in Hong Kong, and the future of ...

UK green taxes to pay for fuel, power, heat subsidies

LONDON, England: Despite ongoing fuel shortages and rising prices in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a plan ...

Advocates say Line 5 spilling oil into Straits of Mackinac

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. - Environmental groups and tribal communities are asking the Biden administration to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ...

Sellers take charge on U.S. markets, Dow drops 118 points

NEW YORK, New York - Uncertainty about the future and a spike in energy prices due to concerns over depleting ...

U.S. power systems burdened by drop in hydropower

LOS ANGELES, California: The American west is facing a future of reduced hydroelectric power due to ongoing droughts.Indeed, the famed ...

Samsung chips to offer greater self-driving in 2022 Tesla Cybertruck

PALO ALTO, California: An agreement between Tesla and Samsung, calling for the South Korean electronics company to manufacture the next-generation ...

Movie Review

The Devil All the Time
Devil All the Time