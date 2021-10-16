Sat, 16 Oct 2021

International

Section
China and Iran court Taliban, while IS aims for chaos

On October 8, a terrible blast struck the worshippers attending Friday noon prayers at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in the ...

Massachusetts National Guard deployed to test students for Covid

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced that he is deploying up to 200 National Guard members to assist ...

After 6.3 earthquake, Crete reports little damage, no fatalities

ATHENS, Greece: The Greek island of Crete has been hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, just weeks after another quake caused ...

Islamabad Court hears of horrific murder that has shocked the nation

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Zahir Jaffer, the son of a billionaire businessman and the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case, ...

Residents fear brutal attacks by enraged military in Myanmar

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - According to locals and sources within the armed resistance movement, the Myanmar military deployed thousands of troops ...

Meteor is suspected in explosion that rocked New England

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire: A meteor could have caused a loud explosion that was heard on Sunday in parts of southern ...

Business

Section
Property prices in Ireland increase to 10 year high

DUBLIN, Ireland: Property prices in Ireland are increasing at double digit rates for the first time in a decade.Since August, ...

World stocks on. the boil, Nasdaq rallies 74 points

NEW YORK, New York - Demand for bank stocks and higher-than-expected retail sales bolstered Wall Street on Friday."The economy continues ...

Walgreens to close tenth San Francisco store after shoplifting spree

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Five more Walgreens stores in San Francisco face closures next month because of organized retail theft, which ...

In Washington speech, JPMorgan chief Dimon calls Bitcoin 'worthless'

WASHINGTON D.C.: Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan, described bitcoin as "worthless" and said governments will soon regulate digital currency, ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 advances more than 500 points as Asian stocks rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Buyers swarmed Asian stock markets on Friday, cashing in on a global rush to stocks.Gains in ...

Many Amazon employees to be allowed to continue working from home

CUPERTINO, California: In a shift from its previous policy that employees would need to be in company offices at three ...

Movie Review

Women in Love