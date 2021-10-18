Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
WASHINGTON D.C.: US households can expect heating bills to soar as high as 54 percent, compared with last winter, as ...
MOSCOW, Russia: Demographer Alexei Raksha reports that Russia has experienced its most severe population decline over the past 12 months ...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh intends to transfer more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a distant island in the Bay of ...
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina: Following a second student suicide during the fall semester, the University of North Carolina at Chapel ...
MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian government has issued a statement saying it disagreed with the comments of new Japanese Prime Minister ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: The Silicon Valley home of Tesla founder Elon Musk, which he originally bought for $29.85 million in ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: After being locked out for 18 months during the Covid pandemic, fully vaccinated Irish travelers will be able ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: In a webcast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has outlined its expansion strategies, which include building a Japan-based ...
MOSCOW, Russia: With surging natural gas prices leading again to the greater use of coal, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne highlighted ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A recently released report has detailed how the August surge of the Covid Delta variant saw record numbers ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Secretary of Interior Deborah Haaland has announced that the U.S. government will auction lease agreements for seven ...