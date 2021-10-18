Mon, 18 Oct 2021

International

Jump in fuel prices to cause large increase in US heating bills

WASHINGTON D.C.: US households can expect heating bills to soar as high as 54 percent, compared with last winter, as ...

Russian population falls by nearly 1 million in past 12 months

MOSCOW, Russia: Demographer Alexei Raksha reports that Russia has experienced its most severe population decline over the past 12 months ...

Pakistan labels Indian threats as 'irresponsible' and 'provocative'

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in ...

Bangladesh to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh intends to transfer more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a distant island in the Bay of ...

Following fall semester suicides, Univ. North Carolina cancels classes

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina: Following a second student suicide during the fall semester, the University of North Carolina at Chapel ...

Russia denies claims for return of Japanese islands seized after WWII

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian government has issued a statement saying it disagreed with the comments of new Japanese Prime Minister ...

Business

Elon Musk home on the market for $32 million, $5 million price drop

SAN FRANCISCO, California: The Silicon Valley home of Tesla founder Elon Musk, which he originally bought for $29.85 million in ...

After 18 months, Irish to resume United States travel on Nov. 8th

WASHINGTON D.C.: After being locked out for 18 months during the Covid pandemic, fully vaccinated Irish travelers will be able ...

Electronics industry not hopeful for early end to chip shortages

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In a webcast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has outlined its expansion strategies, which include building a Japan-based ...

Cheap coal makes a comeback in face of rising energy prices

MOSCOW, Russia: With surging natural gas prices leading again to the greater use of coal, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne highlighted ...

Delta variant blamed for 300,000 jump in August unemployment

WASHINGTON D.C.: A recently released report has detailed how the August surge of the Covid Delta variant saw record numbers ...

White House in push to build wind farms in Atlantic, Pacific

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Secretary of Interior Deborah Haaland has announced that the U.S. government will auction lease agreements for seven ...

