Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
41
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
New findings show Austrians enjoyed cheese and beer 2,700 years ago

BOLZANO, Italy: According to a scientific study published in the journal Current Biology, workers at a salt mine in Austria ...

At China's insistence, Apple deletes Quran app for Chinese Muslims

BEIJING, China: An app used by Muslims throughout the world, Quran Majeed, has been removed by Apple at the request ...

Jump in fuel prices to cause large increase in US heating bills

WASHINGTON D.C.: US households can expect heating bills to soar as high as 54 percent, compared with last winter, as ...

Russian population falls by nearly 1 million in past 12 months

MOSCOW, Russia: Demographer Alexei Raksha reports that Russia has experienced its most severe population decline over the past 12 months ...

Pakistan labels Indian threats as 'irresponsible' and 'provocative'

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in ...

Bangladesh to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh intends to transfer more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a distant island in the Bay of ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets falter on poorer China GDP, rising oil prices

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares across Asia were mostly lower on Monday on news of a slowing of China's economy, ...

To reduce disease, US seeks reduction in consumer salt use

WASHINGTON D.C.: On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) established new guidelines to help cut salt levels contained ...

Elon Musk home on the market for $32 million, $5 million price drop

SAN FRANCISCO, California: The Silicon Valley home of Tesla founder Elon Musk, which he originally bought for $29.85 million in ...

After 18 months, Irish to resume United States travel on Nov. 8th

WASHINGTON D.C.: After being locked out for 18 months during the Covid pandemic, fully vaccinated Irish travelers will be able ...

Electronics industry not hopeful for early end to chip shortages

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In a webcast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has outlined its expansion strategies, which include building a Japan-based ...

Cheap coal makes a comeback in face of rising energy prices

MOSCOW, Russia: With surging natural gas prices leading again to the greater use of coal, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne highlighted ...

Movie Review

Blue Like Jazz
Blue Like Jazz