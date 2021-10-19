Tue, 19 Oct 2021

International

Bali set to welcome tourists again following Covid shutdown

BALI, Indonesia: Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated travelers from 19 countries will be able to again enter Bali, Indonesia.Of note, citizens ...

Court orders US to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' policy for migrants

SAN DIEGO, California: The Biden administration will return to a Trump-era border policy in which migrants will have to remain ...

4,495 guns confiscated at US airports in 2021, says TSA

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confiscated a record number of guns at airport check-ins in 2021.TSA ...

UK to return to Nigeria statue taken in 1897

LONDON, England: A bronze rooster, taken from what is now Nigeria by British troops in 1897, will be returned to ...

New findings show Austrians enjoyed cheese and beer 2,700 years ago

BOLZANO, Italy: According to a scientific study published in the journal Current Biology, workers at a salt mine in Austria ...

At China's insistence, Apple deletes Quran app for Chinese Muslims

BEIJING, China: An app used by Muslims throughout the world, Quran Majeed, has been removed by Apple at the request ...

Business

Stocks in Asia mostly advance, Australian market finishes flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia rose on Tuesday in line with gains on other world markets overnight.Bourses ...

Electronics giant Foxconn to introduce electric vehicles this week

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant that assembles Apple's iPhones, will unveil three of their own electric vehicles this ...

Experts say Chinese demand for natural gas to challenge energy market

BEIJING, China: Amid anoutlook for cold winter temperatures, China's quest for obtaining larger volumes of natural gas is expected to ...

U.S. stocks have mixed day, technology stocks do well

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed in the United States on Monday as market participants weighed up a ...

New Italian ITA airlines replaces bankrupt Alitalia

ROME, Italy: Following the closing of Italy's bankrupt flag carrier Alitalia and its 74-year history, the country's new national airline, ...

Virgin Galactic delays first commercial space flight till end 2022

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shares of Virgin Galactic fell up to 20 percent after the company announced that it ...

Movie Review

Pet Sematary (1989)