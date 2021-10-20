Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
BALI, Indonesia: Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated travelers from 19 countries will be able to again enter Bali, Indonesia.Of note, citizens ...
SAN DIEGO, California: The Biden administration will return to a Trump-era border policy in which migrants will have to remain ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confiscated a record number of guns at airport check-ins in 2021.TSA ...
LONDON, England: A bronze rooster, taken from what is now Nigeria by British troops in 1897, will be returned to ...
BOLZANO, Italy: According to a scientific study published in the journal Current Biology, workers at a salt mine in Austria ...
BEIJING, China: An app used by Muslims throughout the world, Quran Majeed, has been removed by Apple at the request ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia rose on Tuesday in line with gains on other world markets overnight.Bourses ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant that assembles Apple's iPhones, will unveil three of their own electric vehicles this ...
BEIJING, China: Amid anoutlook for cold winter temperatures, China's quest for obtaining larger volumes of natural gas is expected to ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed in the United States on Monday as market participants weighed up a ...
ROME, Italy: Following the closing of Italy's bankrupt flag carrier Alitalia and its 74-year history, the country's new national airline, ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shares of Virgin Galactic fell up to 20 percent after the company announced that it ...