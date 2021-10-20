Wed, 20 Oct 2021

International

Defenders of Pak seas fully alert to protect the motherland: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - On Tuesday, the Pak military's media wing revealed that Pakistan Navy spotted and barred an Indian submarine ...

Delays in delivering Russian Covid vaccine frustrates millions

MOSCOW, Russia: Production problems and other issues have caused millions of people in developing nations, from Latin America to the ...

Bali set to welcome tourists again following Covid shutdown

BALI, Indonesia: Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated travelers from 19 countries will be able to again enter Bali, Indonesia.Of note, citizens ...

Court orders US to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' policy for migrants

SAN DIEGO, California: The Biden administration will return to a Trump-era border policy in which migrants will have to remain ...

4,495 guns confiscated at US airports in 2021, says TSA

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confiscated a record number of guns at airport check-ins in 2021.TSA ...

UK to return to Nigeria statue taken in 1897

LONDON, England: A bronze rooster, taken from what is now Nigeria by British troops in 1897, will be returned to ...

Business

U.S. stocks continue higher, Nasdaq rises 107 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shot higher on Tuesday on the back of strong earnings reports, particularly from ...

US FDA gives limited approval to sell e-cigarette products nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has given the green light for the sale of e-cigarette products, ...

Le Pen says if elected French president she would end energy subsidies

PARIS, France: Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate to run in next year's French presidential election, said if she is ...

Stocks in Asia mostly advance, Australian market finishes flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia rose on Tuesday in line with gains on other world markets overnight.Bourses ...

Electronics giant Foxconn to introduce electric vehicles this week

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant that assembles Apple's iPhones, will unveil three of their own electric vehicles this ...

Experts say Chinese demand for natural gas to challenge energy market

BEIJING, China: Amid anoutlook for cold winter temperatures, China's quest for obtaining larger volumes of natural gas is expected to ...

Movie Review

In the Heat of the Night