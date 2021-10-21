SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong Wednesday said the country will consider sanctions relief if the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) accepts dialogue offer.

Chung made the remark during a parliamentary audit of government offices, saying some actions should be rapidly taken to prevent the DPRK from developing nuclear and missile capabilities further. (South Korea-DPRK Dialogue)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- Authorities in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand Wednesday said that heavy rains triggering floods have killed 46 people, besides causing large scale destruction.

Eleven people are reported missing in the floods. (India-Floods)

- - - -

DHAKA -- Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have come down heavily on the developed nations for climate "empty pledges" in the past decades.

She also made a plea to the world leaders "to turn pledges into action."

"If western leaders listen, engage and act decisively on what science demands of them, there is still time to make COP26 the success it desperately needs to be," she wrote in an article published by British daily The Financial Times Monday. (Bangladesh-PM-Climate change)

- - - -

TOKYO -- An eruption was observed Wednesday at Mt. Aso in Kyushu area, southwestern Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters in Tokyo that no injuries have been reported so far and that local authorities are working to determine whether there are any climbers still on the mountain.

According to the JMA, the eruption occurred at 11:43 a.m. local time at the No. 1 Nakadake crater, with smoke billowing out of the peak in Kumamoto Prefecture. (Japan-Volcano Erupts)