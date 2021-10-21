Thu, 21 Oct 2021

In Sudan, thousands call for return of military rule

KHARTOUM, Sudan: On Saturday, thousands of pro-military protesters staged a rally in central Khartoum demanding that the government of prime ...

Three Chinese astronauts take up residency at new space station

BEIJING, China: Three astronauts from China have arrived at the country's new space station, a major achievement for a national ...

Defenders of Pak seas fully alert to protect the motherland: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - On Tuesday, the Pak military's media wing revealed that Pakistan Navy spotted and barred an Indian submarine ...

Delays in delivering Russian Covid vaccine frustrates millions

MOSCOW, Russia: Production problems and other issues have caused millions of people in developing nations, from Latin America to the ...

Bali set to welcome tourists again following Covid shutdown

BALI, Indonesia: Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated travelers from 19 countries will be able to again enter Bali, Indonesia.Of note, citizens ...

Court orders US to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' policy for migrants

SAN DIEGO, California: The Biden administration will return to a Trump-era border policy in which migrants will have to remain ...

56% jump in UK business insolvencies as rising costs overwhelm firms

LONDON, England: Businesses in England and Wales failed at a rate 56 percent higher in September than any month since ...

Asian stock markets show signs of exhaustion, All Ordinaries add 37pts

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, as was the U.S. dollar."Earlier this month, stagflation was ...

To reduce costs of beef, US ranchers build own meat plants

LINCOLN, Nebraska: Nebraska rancher Rusty Kemp has complained for years about the low prices paid for his cattle, even as ...

U.S. stocks continue higher, Nasdaq rises 107 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shot higher on Tuesday on the back of strong earnings reports, particularly from ...

US FDA gives limited approval to sell e-cigarette products nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has given the green light for the sale of e-cigarette products, ...

Le Pen says if elected French president she would end energy subsidies

PARIS, France: Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate to run in next year's French presidential election, said if she is ...

