Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
BEIJING, China: China will consider draft legislation, entitled the Family Education Promotion Law, to punish parents if their children exhibit ...
In the wake of the AUKUS deal, Beijing's hosting of a summit involving many tiny Pacific countries is significant. It ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A proposal by health officials in the United States will allow the public to purchase non-prescription hearing aids, ...
HAIFA, Israel: A 900 year-old sword, believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land, was ...
MOSCOW, Russia: A Russian film crew has returned to Earth from the International Space Station after spending two weeks filming ...
"It feels like we are at the end of an era," Barbara Sepulveda tells me on October 12, 2021. Sepulveda ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with the Dow Jones advancing, while the Nasdaq Composite ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. power companies are increasing their coal consumption due to surging natural gas prices, dealing a blow to ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Rental car company Hertz, which filed for bankruptcy early in the pandemic, emerging on 30th June, has filed ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were little moved on Asian markets on Friday, although the tech sector showed some buoyancy."The ...
BEIJING, China: Throughout the world, countries are suffering from the disruptions of global supply chains.A growing list of commodities and ...
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) began a 15-day country-wide protest against increasing costs of petroleum products and ...