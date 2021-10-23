Sat, 23 Oct 2021

News RELEASES

International

China law would hold parents responsible for children's behaviorconduc

BEIJING, China: China will consider draft legislation, entitled the Family Education Promotion Law, to punish parents if their children exhibit ...

Nations in South Pacific shifting allegiance from Australia to China

In the wake of the AUKUS deal, Beijing's hosting of a summit involving many tiny Pacific countries is significant. It ...

For first time in US, hearing aids to be sold over the counter

WASHINGTON D.C.: A proposal by health officials in the United States will allow the public to purchase non-prescription hearing aids, ...

Diver discovers Crusader sword in waters off Israel

HAIFA, Israel: A 900 year-old sword, believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land, was ...

First movie in space filmed by Russians in Space Station

MOSCOW, Russia: A Russian film crew has returned to Earth from the International Space Station after spending two weeks filming ...

Chile at beginning of new era

"It feels like we are at the end of an era," Barbara Sepulveda tells me on October 12, 2021. Sepulveda ...

Business

Mixed day on U.S. markets, Nasdaq the biggest loser, down 147 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with the Dow Jones advancing, while the Nasdaq Composite ...

Rise in gas prices forces utility companies to return to coal

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. power companies are increasing their coal consumption due to surging natural gas prices, dealing a blow to ...

To refinance after bankruptcy, Hertz files for IPO

WASHINGTON D.C.: Rental car company Hertz, which filed for bankruptcy early in the pandemic, emerging on 30th June, has filed ...

Stocks in Asia mixed to flat, Nikkei 225 does best, rising 96 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were little moved on Asian markets on Friday, although the tech sector showed some buoyancy."The ...

Electricity cutbacks in China as price of coal soars

BEIJING, China: Throughout the world, countries are suffering from the disruptions of global supply chains.A growing list of commodities and ...

PDM plans country-wide protest on Friday in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) began a 15-day country-wide protest against increasing costs of petroleum products and ...

Movie Review

The Night of the Hunter
Night of the Hunter