Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Scientific data shows Vikings in Canada 500 years before Columbs

GRONINGEN, Netherlands: Scientists from the University of Groningen recently used a new dating technique and and referenced a past solar ...

Republic of Barbados elects woman as first president

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Prior to becoming a republic and removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, Barbados has elected ...

Polish controversy as officials say EU laws violate constitution

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A Brussels summit of 27 European Union member states is being overshadowed by a dispute with Poland about ...

Mexico's richest man agrees to rebuild collapsed subway line

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: On Wednesday, telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim, Mexico's richest person, reached an agreement with the Mexico ...

Canadian men pulled from waters by Sikhs who made rope from turbans

VICTORIA, British Columbia: A group of Sikh hikers in Canada used their unraveled turbans to rescue two men who fell ...

Poland sends 6,000 soldiers to Belarus border to stop flow of migrants

WARSAW, Poland: On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry said it had increased the number of troops on its border with ...

Business

Section
Wall Street reaches for the stars, major indices hit new closing highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets continue reaching for the stars. Despite a 1-in-1-100-years event, the Covid-19 pandemic, ...

Californian Gas Station Charges $7 Per Gallon

GORDA, California: In Gorda, California gasoline prices have topped $7 per gallon, according to local news station ABC 30. "The ...

Saudi Arabia announces net zero emissions goals, planting huge forests

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will announce that it will reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin ...

Japanese stocks slide, elsewhere in Asia modest gains recorded

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday. Shares in China Evergrande advanced on news the company ...

Despite pending mortgage rate increases, US home sales jump

WASHINGTON D.C.: Sales of previously occupied homes in the U.S. recovered in September to their highest level since January, with ...

US unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March 2020

WASHINGTON D.C.: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped by 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight ...

Movie Review

El Norte
Norte