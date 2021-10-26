Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
4,000 pound sunfish is largest every seen by experts

Autonomous Ceuta, Spain: A 4,000 pound sunfish was released after being caught in a fishing net off of autonomous Ceuta, ...

Russia, China hold naval patrol off Japan

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia and China have conducted their first-ever joint patrol in the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the ...

Scientific data shows Vikings in Canada 500 years before Columbs

GRONINGEN, Netherlands: Scientists from the University of Groningen recently used a new dating technique and and referenced a past solar ...

Republic of Barbados elects woman as first president

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Prior to becoming a republic and removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, Barbados has elected ...

Polish controversy as officials say EU laws violate constitution

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A Brussels summit of 27 European Union member states is being overshadowed by a dispute with Poland about ...

Mexico's richest man agrees to rebuild collapsed subway line

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: On Wednesday, telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim, Mexico's richest person, reached an agreement with the Mexico ...

Business

Section
Online ordering shut down by hackers at UK Tesco

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, England: Hackers broke into retailer Tesco's computers on October 22 and 23, causing the website to cease ...

Tokyo stock market takes off, Nikkei 225 jumps 506 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, with Japanese and Australian stocks rising in response to ...

Las Vegas hotel sells 11 Picassos for nearly $110m

Las Vegas, Nevada: Eleven Pablo Picasso paintings that have been displayed at a Las Vegas hotel for more than 20 ...

Tesla prices jump $2,000 to $5,000 on varying models

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla published new pricing in recent days, with $5,000 price increases in its Model X Long Range ...

Wall Street reaches for the stars, major indices hit new closing highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets continue reaching for the stars. Despite a 1-in-1-100-years event, the Covid-19 pandemic, ...

Californian Gas Station Charges $7 Per Gallon

GORDA, California: In Gorda, California gasoline prices have topped $7 per gallon, according to local news station ABC 30. "The ...

Movie Review

Fatal Attraction