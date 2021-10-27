Wed, 27 Oct 2021

News RELEASES

International

As Covid infections, deaths rise, Moscow closing schools, businesses

MOSCOW, Russia: As Russia recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the pandemic began in 2020, beginning ...

4,000 pound sunfish is largest ever seen by experts

Autonomous Ceuta, Spain: A 4,000 pound sunfish was released after being caught in a fishing net off of autonomous Ceuta, ...

Russia, China hold naval patrol off Japan

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia and China have conducted their first-ever joint patrol in the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the ...

Scientific data shows Vikings in Canada 500 years before Columbs

GRONINGEN, Netherlands: Scientists from the University of Groningen recently used a new dating technique and and referenced a past solar ...

Republic of Barbados elects woman as first president

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Prior to becoming a republic and removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, Barbados has elected ...

Polish controversy as officials say EU laws violate constitution

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A Brussels summit of 27 European Union member states is being overshadowed by a dispute with Poland about ...

Business

Online ordering shut down by hackers at UK Tesco

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, England: Hackers broke into retailer Tesco's computers on October 22 and 23, causing the website to cease ...

Tokyo stock market takes off, Nikkei 225 jumps 506 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, with Japanese and Australian stocks rising in response to ...

Las Vegas hotel sells 11 Picassos for nearly $110m

Las Vegas, Nevada: Eleven Pablo Picasso paintings that have been displayed at a Las Vegas hotel for more than 20 ...

Tesla prices jump $2,000 to $5,000 on varying models

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla published new pricing in recent days, with $5,000 price increases in its Model X Long Range ...

Wall Street reaches for the stars, major indices hit new closing highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets continue reaching for the stars. Despite a 1-in-1-100-years event, the Covid-19 pandemic, ...

Californian Gas Station Charges $7 Per Gallon

GORDA, California: In Gorda, California gasoline prices have topped $7 per gallon, according to local news station ABC 30. "The ...

Movie Review

