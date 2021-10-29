Fri, 29 Oct 2021

International

German court finds ISIS bride guilty in death of 5-year-old slave girl

MUNICH, Germany: A German woman who became an ISIS bride, identified only as Jennifer W., was sentenced to 10 years ...

Austrian bill would legalize assisted suicide

VIENNA, Austria: Austria's Federal Chancellery has said that the federal government has submitted a draft law legalizing assisted suicide for ...

24 executed for starting lethal wildfires in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria: The Syrian Ministry of Justice has announced that 24 people convicted of lighting last year's devastating wildfires, which ...

Moldova declares emergency as gas jumps from $550 to $790 per thousand

CHIINU, Moldova: To help ease gas shortages caused by rising global energy prices, Moldova's parliament has approved a government-requested state ...

As Covid returns, Austria warns of lockdown for unvaccinated

VIENNA, Austria: Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said unvaccinated people in the country could face new lockdown restrictions, as COVID-19 cases ...

Germany reports 15,145 new infections in one day, highest since May

BERLIN, Germany: On Saturday, Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases since mid-May, rising from 95 to 100 ...

Business

Crew of 16 rescued from burning ship near Vancouver, Canada

VANCOUVER, Canada: Sixteen people were evacuated this week from a burning container ship, the Zim Kingston, off the Pacific coast ...

Ash clouds from Mount Etna eruption causes flight cancellations

ATHENS, Greece: The eruption of Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily has forced airlines to cancel holiday flights ...

Nikkei 225 drops 278 points as Asian stocks flounder

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were unwanted on Thursday. All the major indices edged lower.In Japan, the Nikkei ...

Top Dubai developer commences sale of 700 off-plan apartments

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai-based property developer Meydan has unveiled the first phase of what it has designated Canal Front Residences, ...

Officials warn that Russians continue hacking American computers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Microsoft announced on Monday that Nobelium, the Russian hackers behind the successful 2020 breach of ...

U.S. stocks struggle, Dow & S&P 500 retreat from record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Wednesday, despite strong gains earlier in the day ...

