Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
MUNICH, Germany: A German woman who became an ISIS bride, identified only as Jennifer W., was sentenced to 10 years ...
VIENNA, Austria: Austria's Federal Chancellery has said that the federal government has submitted a draft law legalizing assisted suicide for ...
DAMASCUS, Syria: The Syrian Ministry of Justice has announced that 24 people convicted of lighting last year's devastating wildfires, which ...
CHIINU, Moldova: To help ease gas shortages caused by rising global energy prices, Moldova's parliament has approved a government-requested state ...
VIENNA, Austria: Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said unvaccinated people in the country could face new lockdown restrictions, as COVID-19 cases ...
BERLIN, Germany: On Saturday, Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases since mid-May, rising from 95 to 100 ...
VANCOUVER, Canada: Sixteen people were evacuated this week from a burning container ship, the Zim Kingston, off the Pacific coast ...
ATHENS, Greece: The eruption of Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily has forced airlines to cancel holiday flights ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were unwanted on Thursday. All the major indices edged lower.In Japan, the Nikkei ...
DUBAI, UAE - Dubai-based property developer Meydan has unveiled the first phase of what it has designated Canal Front Residences, ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Microsoft announced on Monday that Nobelium, the Russian hackers behind the successful 2020 breach of ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Wednesday, despite strong gains earlier in the day ...