BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Ri Ryong Nam, ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to China, on Thursday in Beijing.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said the China-DPRK relations, under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, have entered a new period in recent years.

China is willing to work with the DPRK to implement the important consensus of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, maintain high-level interaction, strengthen strategic coordination, enhance pragmatic cooperation, promote the continuous development of bilateral relations, and make contributions to regional peace and stability.

Ri Ryong Nam said the DPRK is willing to work with China to, in accordance with the will of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, continuously consolidate the traditional friendship between the DPRK and China.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula affairs and other issues of common concern, and agreed to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with each other.