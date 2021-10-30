Sat, 30 Oct 2021

US House faults meat industry for 59,000 staff contracting Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: A recently released report from the U.S. House of Representatives found that no fewer than 59,000 workers in ...

Court jails couple for selling $31 million in counterfeit coupons

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia: A Virginia Beach couple, Lori Ann Talens and Pacifico Talens, Jr., were imprisoned for some 20 years ...

Heathrow recovery could take five years, says airport chief

LONDON, England: Heathrow Airport Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye has warned that a full recovery of air traffic could take ...

Foreigners entering US will need vaccinations, says Biden

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration will allow residents of most European countries to enter the U.S. beginning 8th November, while ...

German court finds ISIS bride guilty in death of 5-year-old slave girl

MUNICH, Germany: A German woman who became an ISIS bride, identified only as Jennifer W., was sentenced to 10 years ...

Austrian bill would legalize assisted suicide

VIENNA, Austria: Austria's Federal Chancellery has said that the federal government has submitted a draft law legalizing assisted suicide for ...

In experiment with customers, Walmart to open 200 Bitcoin ATMs

SEATTLE, Washington: Coinstar and crypto wallet company Coinme, which seeks to make the exchange of cash for Bitcoin accessible throughout ...

Asian stocks directionless Friday, Australian markets fares worst

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks were mixed on Friday despite new record closes on American markets overnight.The Australian stock ...

US orders China Telecom to end US operations within 60 days

WASHINGTON D.C.: Citing national security concerns, Washington has revoked the U.S. license of one of China's largest telephone companies, China ...

To replace dwindling auto supply, Hertz purchases 100,000 Teslas

ESTERO, Florida: Hertz is purchasing 100,000 electric Tesla vehicles, the largest-order by a single buyer and the most serious commitment ...

Technology stocks soar, Nasdaq Composite adds 212 points

NEW YORK, New York - Strong rises in Apple and Amazon saw the Nasdaq forge to a new record high ...

Crew of 16 rescued from burning ship near Vancouver, Canada

VANCOUVER, Canada: Sixteen people were evacuated this week from a burning container ship, the Zim Kingston, off the Pacific coast ...

