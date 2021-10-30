Sat, 30 Oct 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
52
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Pakistan says, India failed to protect Muslims in Tripura

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan On Friday, Pakistan strongly denounced the vandalism of multiple mosques, homes, and businesses owned by Muslims in Tripura, ...

China announces plan to give Covid vaccines to children age 3 and up

BEIJING, China: With 76 percent of the population being fully vaccinated and authorities maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks, China ...

US House faults meat industry for 59,000 staff contracting Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: A recently released report from the U.S. House of Representatives found that no fewer than 59,000 workers in ...

Court jails couple for selling $31 million in counterfeit coupons

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia: A Virginia Beach couple, Lori Ann Talens and Pacifico Talens, Jr., were imprisoned for some 20 years ...

Heathrow recovery could take five years, says airport chief

LONDON, England: Heathrow Airport Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye has warned that a full recovery of air traffic could take ...

Foreigners entering US will need vaccinations, says Biden

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration will allow residents of most European countries to enter the U.S. beginning 8th November, while ...

Business

Section
Tokyo restaurants again open late hours as Covid recedes

TOKYO, Japan: Tokyo's population can again eat and drink in bars and restaurants late at night, as officials have eased ...

Wall Street recovers from early lows, all major indices finish ahead

NEW YORK, New York - Solid U.S. spending numbers for last month buoyed U.S. markets on Friday, despite the data ...

In experiment with customers, Walmart to open 200 Bitcoin ATMs

SEATTLE, Washington: Coinstar and crypto wallet company Coinme, which seeks to make the exchange of cash for Bitcoin accessible throughout ...

Asian stocks directionless Friday, Australian markets fares worst

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks were mixed on Friday despite new record closes on American markets overnight.The Australian stock ...

US orders China Telecom to end US operations within 60 days

WASHINGTON D.C.: Citing national security concerns, Washington has revoked the U.S. license of one of China's largest telephone companies, China ...

To replace dwindling auto supply, Hertz purchases 100,000 Teslas

ESTERO, Florida: Hertz is purchasing 100,000 electric Tesla vehicles, the largest-order by a single buyer and the most serious commitment ...

Movie Review

Underworld