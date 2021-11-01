Mon, 01 Nov 2021

International

Law enforcement agencies arrest 150 in US-Europe 'darknet' drug raids

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has announced that American and European law enforcement officials arrested 150 people and seized ...

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

THANTLANG, Myanmar - On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of ...

After U.S. assistance to Taiwan, China says island has no rights at UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the ...

Turning away from Russia, Moldova seeks EU energy aid

BUCHAREST, Romania: For the first time, the Republic of Moldova will seek natural gas supplies from a non-Russian provider, as ...

Brave old man undeterred by 20 years sentence by Myanmar Junta

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - Win Htein, an NLD stalwart, was detained in early February after criticizing the coup led by Min ...

Taiwan Prime Minister says US troops have been on island for one year

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has disclosed that American troops are in Taiwan assisting with military training due ...

Business

Election win for Japan PM Fumio Kishida's LDP prompts stocks rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big winner on Asian stock markets on Monday was the Japanese bourse. Stocks jumped to ...

London court rules airport reduced value of homes, orders compensation

LONDON, England: A London court has ruled that a local airport must pay homeowners for a drop in property values ...

Delta variant, high prices blamed for slowdown in U,S. economy

WASHINGTON D.C.: Consumer spending fell in the third quarter of 2021 due to the fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus. The ...

Spanx to give plane tickets, $10,000 to each employee

ATLANTA, Georgia: Spanx founder Sara Blakely has announced that the company will give every employee two first-class plane tickets to ...

Kaiser survey says 5% of unvaccinated workers quit jobs over vaccines

WASHINGTON D.C.: A newly released survey indicates that 5 percent of all unvaccinated adult workers have left a job due ...

Law allows Hong Kong to remove films from theaters and online

HONG KONG: The Beijing-ruled Hong Kong legislature has passed a new film censorship law, according to news reports. The law ...

