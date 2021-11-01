Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has announced that American and European law enforcement officials arrested 150 people and seized ...
THANTLANG, Myanmar - On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of ...
BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the ...
BUCHAREST, Romania: For the first time, the Republic of Moldova will seek natural gas supplies from a non-Russian provider, as ...
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - Win Htein, an NLD stalwart, was detained in early February after criticizing the coup led by Min ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has disclosed that American troops are in Taiwan assisting with military training due ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big winner on Asian stock markets on Monday was the Japanese bourse. Stocks jumped to ...
LONDON, England: A London court has ruled that a local airport must pay homeowners for a drop in property values ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Consumer spending fell in the third quarter of 2021 due to the fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus. The ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: Spanx founder Sara Blakely has announced that the company will give every employee two first-class plane tickets to ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A newly released survey indicates that 5 percent of all unvaccinated adult workers have left a job due ...
HONG KONG: The Beijing-ruled Hong Kong legislature has passed a new film censorship law, according to news reports. The law ...