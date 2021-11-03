Wed, 03 Nov 2021

International

Origins of mystery mummies found in China desert revealed

XINJIANG, China: The ancestry of hundreds of mummified bodies buried in boats in an inhospitable desert region of northwest China ...

Central America moving away from rule of law and judicial independence

Central American countries are falling like dominoes into authoritarianism. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has

US top general: China's hypersonic missile test a 'Sputnik moment"

WASHINGTON D.C.: Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley has said that China's hypersonic missile test, ...

Thousands of dead sea animals wash up on English coastline

LONDON, England: After thousands of dead sea creatures were found on beaches in North East England, British environmental authorities have ...

Law enforcement agencies arrest 150 in US-Europe 'darknet' drug raids

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has announced that American and European law enforcement officials arrested 150 people and seized ...

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

THANTLANG, Myanmar - On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of ...

Business

Germany to use dogs to sniff out protected wildlife

BERLIN, Germany: On Tuesday, Germany's Deutsche Bahn railroad (DB) said it is training sniffer dogs to detect protected wildlife, such ...

Staffing, weather force American Air to cancel, delay 1,300 flights

FORT WORTH, Texas: Nearly 1,300 American Airlines flights were canceled or delayed across the United States this weekend. Airline officials ...

Labor groups still pressing for passage of PRO Act

SACRAMENTO, California -- The Build Back Better reconciliation bill currently being negotiated among Senate Democrats would increase penalties on companies ...

Dow, Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq all hit new closing highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued to pound the roof on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite, helped by ...

Gas shortages mean higher gas prices for Europeans this winter

LONDON, England: As winter begins within weeks in Europe, the continent is struggling with its lowest level of natural gas ...

Sky pods to carry commuters on cable in air being tested in UAE

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Belarus-based uSky Transport has opened a 400-meter electric vehicle test line in the emirate of Sharjah ...

