Fri, 05 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
42
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
NYC braces for disruptions as unvaccinated employees placed on leave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Thousands of New York City police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers have been placed ...

55-year-old man killed during bull run in Spain

ONDA, Spain: A 55-year-old man has been gored to death during a bull-run in the eastern Spanish town of Onda.The ...

Japan warns ships of damage caused by floating pumice from volcano

OKINAWA, Japan: Considerable amounts of grey pumice, which surfaced following the eruption of the Fukutokuokanoba undersea volcano some months ago, ...

Virginia police increase patrols after FBI terror warning

RICHMOND, Virginia: After warnings of a possible terror plot, authorities in North Virginia announced an increased police presence as of ...

Russia sees 1,163 die of Covid in 24 hours, sets new record

MOSCOW, Russia: Despite local authorities attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19 by keeping most people working from home, Russia ...

Over 1,000 year old Mayan canoe discovered in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: A five-foot wooden Mayan canoe, believed to be over 1,000 years old, was discovered by archeologists in ...

Business

Section
Supply shortages, few workers cutting output in US manufacturing

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. manufacturing output slowed in October, with all industries reporting delays to shortages of raw materials and stretched ...

October frosts threaten up to 50% of French wine exports

PARIS, France: France's wine industry, one of its biggest export crops, is unsure of the future due to an unusually ...

Asian sharemarkets follow Wall Street higher, Nikkei 225 up 248 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia shot higher on Thursday after Wall Street's main indices all notched up new ...

Creator of world famous tiramisu dies in Italy

TREVISO, Italy: Ado Campeol, known as the "Father of Tiramisu," has died at age 93.Campeol owned Le Beccherie restaurant in ...

Saudi Aramco reports third-quarter net income up 158% at $30.4 billion

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, has reported a third-quarter net income of US$30.4 billion, an ...

Technology stocks propel major indices to new all-time highs

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stocks were on the move higher again on Wednesday with the Dow Jones, Standard and ...

Movie Review

Shrek (4K UHD)