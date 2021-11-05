Fri, 05 Nov 2021

Some panic buying as China tells families to prepare for lockdowns

BEIJING, China: The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has encouraged families to stock up on essential supplies to prepare for emergencies, ...

UN official: nuclear power must be used in climate fight

GLASGOW, Scotland: Even as environmentalists remain sceptical about nuclear power, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic ...

Mexico City crowds surge to celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Thousands crowded into Paseo de la Reforma, the main avenue of Mexico City, to celebrate the Day ...

NYC braces for disruptions as unvaccinated employees placed on leave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Thousands of New York City police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers have been placed ...

55-year-old man killed during bull run in Spain

ONDA, Spain: A 55-year-old man has been gored to death during a bull-run in the eastern Spanish town of Onda.The ...

Japan warns ships of damage caused by floating pumice from volcano

OKINAWA, Japan: Considerable amounts of grey pumice, which surfaced following the eruption of the Fukutokuokanoba undersea volcano some months ago, ...

Tourism returns to Thailand for tourists from over 60 countries

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thousands of tourists are expected to arrive in Thailand for the first time in 18 months.Following the end ...

Down day on Asian markets, Nikkei 225 dispenses with 183 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets retreated on Friday, although the Australian stock market made a modest gain.The ...

Shanghai Disney locks down, closes after one positive Covid test

SHANGHAI, China: In an announcement on Sunday evening, Shanghai Disneyland said it would test all 33,000 people in the park ...

China's factory output continued to fall in October, says report

BEIJING, China: October turned out to be the slowest month for large plants in China since the Covid lockdowns struck, ...

Stocks in America again reach record heights, Dow Jones lags

NEW YORK, New York - It was just another regular trading day on Wall Street Thursday with the Standard and ...

Supply shortages, few workers cutting output in US manufacturing

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. manufacturing output slowed in October, with all industries reporting delays to shortages of raw materials and stretched ...

