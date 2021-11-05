Fri, 05 Nov 2021

UN official: nuclear power must be used in climate fight

GLASGOW, Scotland: Even as environmentalists remain sceptical about nuclear power, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic ...

Mexico City crowds surge to celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Thousands crowded into Paseo de la Reforma, the main avenue of Mexico City, to celebrate the Day ...

NYC braces for disruptions as unvaccinated employees placed on leave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Thousands of New York City police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers have been placed ...

55-year-old man killed during bull run in Spain

ONDA, Spain: A 55-year-old man has been gored to death during a bull-run in the eastern Spanish town of Onda.The ...

Japan warns ships of damage caused by floating pumice from volcano

OKINAWA, Japan: Considerable amounts of grey pumice, which surfaced following the eruption of the Fukutokuokanoba undersea volcano some months ago, ...

Virginia police increase patrols after FBI terror warning

RICHMOND, Virginia: After warnings of a possible terror plot, authorities in North Virginia announced an increased police presence as of ...

China's factory output continued to fall in October, says report

BEIJING, China: October turned out to be the slowest month for large plants in China since the Covid lockdowns struck, ...

Stocks in America again reach record heights, Dow Jones lags

NEW YORK, New York - It was just another regular trading day on Wall Street Thursday with the Standard and ...

Supply shortages, few workers cutting output in US manufacturing

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. manufacturing output slowed in October, with all industries reporting delays to shortages of raw materials and stretched ...

October frosts threaten up to 50% of French wine exports

PARIS, France: France's wine industry, one of its biggest export crops, is unsure of the future due to an unusually ...

Asian sharemarkets follow Wall Street higher, Nikkei 225 up 248 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia shot higher on Thursday after Wall Street's main indices all notched up new ...

Creator of world famous tiramisu dies in Italy

TREVISO, Italy: Ado Campeol, known as the "Father of Tiramisu," has died at age 93.Campeol owned Le Beccherie restaurant in ...

