Sat, 06 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

International

With ongoing food shortage, North Korea asks public to eat black swans

PYONGYANG, North Korea: After a series of floods and typhoons decimated North Korea's food supply, state media announced a new ...

Texas radio host jailed for life after stealing money from elderly

HOUSTON, Texas: Texas radio host William Neil "Doc" Gallagher has been sentenced to three life prison terms for running a ...

Some panic buying as China tells families to prepare for lockdowns

BEIJING, China: The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has encouraged families to stock up on essential supplies to prepare for emergencies, ...

UN official: nuclear power must be used in climate fight

GLASGOW, Scotland: Even as environmentalists remain sceptical about nuclear power, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic ...

Mexico City crowds surge to celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Thousands crowded into Paseo de la Reforma, the main avenue of Mexico City, to celebrate the Day ...

NYC braces for disruptions as unvaccinated employees placed on leave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Thousands of New York City police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers have been placed ...

Business

Restrictions imposed by China forces Yahoo to leave country

SUNNYVALE, California: Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the ...

Records shattered on Wall Street as stocks go into complete melt up

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs growth saw Wall Street's main indices forge ahead on Friday, to new record ...

US files antitrust suit to stop merger of two largest book publishers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Justice, in a suit filed in federal court, seeks to halt book publishing giant ...

Tourism returns to Thailand for tourists from over 60 countries

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thousands of tourists are expected to arrive in Thailand for the first time in 18 months.Following the end ...

Down day on Asian markets, Nikkei 225 dispenses with 183 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets retreated on Friday, although the Australian stock market made a modest gain.The ...

Shanghai Disney locks down, closes after one positive Covid test

SHANGHAI, China: In an announcement on Sunday evening, Shanghai Disneyland said it would test all 33,000 people in the park ...

Movie Review

War Machine