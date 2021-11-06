With ongoing food shortage, North Korea asks public to eat black swans

Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
PYONGYANG, North Korea: After a series of floods and typhoons decimated North Korea's food supply, state media announced a new ...
HOUSTON, Texas: Texas radio host William Neil "Doc" Gallagher has been sentenced to three life prison terms for running a ...
BEIJING, China: The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has encouraged families to stock up on essential supplies to prepare for emergencies, ...
GLASGOW, Scotland: Even as environmentalists remain sceptical about nuclear power, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Thousands crowded into Paseo de la Reforma, the main avenue of Mexico City, to celebrate the Day ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Thousands of New York City police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers have been placed ...
SUNNYVALE, California: Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the ...
NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs growth saw Wall Street's main indices forge ahead on Friday, to new record ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Justice, in a suit filed in federal court, seeks to halt book publishing giant ...
BANGKOK, Thailand: Thousands of tourists are expected to arrive in Thailand for the first time in 18 months.Following the end ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets retreated on Friday, although the Australian stock market made a modest gain.The ...
SHANGHAI, China: In an announcement on Sunday evening, Shanghai Disneyland said it would test all 33,000 people in the park ...