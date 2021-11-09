Tue, 09 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
71
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Police round up camels after found on Madrid streets

MADRID, Spain: Animal rights activists released eight camels and a llama from a circus in Madrid on November 5. The ...

Turkish businesswoman wins $160,250 license to kill in Pakistan

CHITRAL, Pakistan - Friday, the Wildlife Department announced that a permit for Markhor trophy hunting in Chitral was auctioned for ...

Chinese faces 60 years in prison for spying on US aviation industry

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American ...

US orders agencies to act to prevent hacking within two weeks

WASHINGTON D.C.: After multiple breaches of government networks, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a directive ...

Poor countries to benefit from WHO approval of India's Covaxin

PARIS, France: The World Health Organization has approved the emergency use of the Indian-made Covid vaccine Covaxin, allowing its distribution ...

Covid vaccinations begin for children in United States aged 5 to 11

WASHINGTON D.C.: Schoolchildren aged 5 to 11 years old in the U.S. started receiving their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, ...

Business

Section
Poor harvests, wide ranging shortages push world food prices up 30%

LONDON, England: Food prices have risen 30 percent throughout the world in the past year.United Nations officials have attributed the ...

Investors and Traders take back seat on Asian share markets Monday

SYDNEY, NSW 2000 - Stocks on Asian markets were mostly lower on Monday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 104.52 points ...

Japanese borders, closed since Jan., to reopen for business, students

TOKYO, Japan: Japan will take its first step in reopening the country to tourism on November 8. Business and students ...

MGM to sell 30-year old Mirage in Las Vegas; keeps other Strip casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: MGM Resorts has announced plans to hand over the operations of its Las Vegas reosrt, the three-decade-old ...

Change in laws allows Google News to return to Spain

MADRID, Spain: After Spain introduced a Royal Decree changing its copyright laws, Google News will once again be available in ...

In spite of $3.4bn loss, Aer Lingus sees profits return in summer 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland: IAG, owner of Aer Lingus, anticipates posting a $3.4 billion loss in 2021. IAG also owns British Airways ...

Movie Review

Life (2017)