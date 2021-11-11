Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LISBON, Portugal: Portugal's parliament has approved a rewritten bill legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and seriously injured ...
PARIS, France: The World Health Organization has said that Europe is facing another devastating winter that could see the deaths ...
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia has ordered its non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave the country, ...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed greater engagement of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: US officials have told Reuters that the commanders of an American nuclear-powered submarine that struck an underwater sea ...
VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania has began building the first part of a wall on its border with Belarus aimed at stopping ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Bipartisan legislation has been introduced by two U.S. senators seeking to prevent tech giants from purchasing other large ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Recruitment increased during October, in line with the addition of 531,000 jobs by companies in the United States, ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia crumbled on Wednesday, following on from a sharp sell-off on U.S. markets,Increasing concerns ...
NEW DELHI, India: The Indian government has sought to ease expenses for consumers by lowering petrol and diesel taxes following ...
NEW YORK, New York - Buyers finally took a rest on Wall Street on Tuesday allowing sellers to step in ...
LEAWOOD, Kansas: Seeking to find new revenue streams amidst difficult times in the cinema business, AMC Entertainment says it will ...