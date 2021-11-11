Thu, 11 Nov 2021

International

If bill signed, Portugal could join countries legalizing euthanasia

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal's parliament has approved a rewritten bill legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and seriously injured ...

Europe expects 500,000 more Covid deaths, says World Health Org.

PARIS, France: The World Health Organization has said that Europe is facing another devastating winter that could see the deaths ...

U.S. embassy staff ordered out of Ethiopia as fighting intensifies

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia has ordered its non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave the country, ...

New Zealand PM Ardern cheers US presence in Indo-Pacific region

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed greater engagement of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region ...

After sub strikes undersea mountain, US sub officers lose commands

WASHINGTON D.C.: US officials have told Reuters that the commanders of an American nuclear-powered submarine that struck an underwater sea ...

After Belarus sends migrants, Lithuania building border wall

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania has began building the first part of a wall on its border with Belarus aimed at stopping ...

Business

With eye on competition, bill proposes limiting big tech mergers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Bipartisan legislation has been introduced by two U.S. senators seeking to prevent tech giants from purchasing other large ...

October new job listings at 531,000, unemployment at 4.6%

WASHINGTON D.C.: Recruitment increased during October, in line with the addition of 531,000 jobs by companies in the United States, ...

Potential defaults of Chinese property developers hit Asian stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia crumbled on Wednesday, following on from a sharp sell-off on U.S. markets,Increasing concerns ...

India cuts fuel taxes before Diwali holiday spending

NEW DELHI, India: The Indian government has sought to ease expenses for consumers by lowering petrol and diesel taxes following ...

U.S. stock markets in retreat, Nasdaq closes down 96 points

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers finally took a rest on Wall Street on Tuesday allowing sellers to step in ...

With ticket sales down 70%, AMC cinemas goes into popcorn business

LEAWOOD, Kansas: Seeking to find new revenue streams amidst difficult times in the cinema business, AMC Entertainment says it will ...

