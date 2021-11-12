Fri, 12 Nov 2021

International

Section
Kansas warns citizens to plan travel if snow removal is slowed

TOPEKA, Kansas: The Kansas Department of Transportation stated on November 9 that a shortage of staff might well slow snow ...

70 members of Calabria mafia convicted in Italy

LAMEZIA TERME, Italy: Seventy members of Italy's powerful Ndrangheta organized crime family were convicted, in the largest mafia trial in ...

As Covid increases, Austria to ban unvaccinated from restaurants

VIENNA, Austria: Under new rules that took effect on November 8, the Austrian government said unvaccinated people who have not ...

Beatles George Harrison's Liverpool home expected to bring in £200,000

LIVERPOOL, England: The childhood home of Beatles guitarist George Harrison, 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool, is up for auction.Harrison ...

If bill signed, Portugal could join countries legalizing euthanasia

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal's parliament has approved a rewritten bill legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and seriously injured ...

Europe expects 500,000 more Covid deaths, says World Health Org.

PARIS, France: The World Health Organization has said that Europe is facing another devastating winter that could see the deaths ...

Business

Section
Tug of war on Wall Street, tech stocks gain, industrials lags

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite and Standard and Poor's 500 ...

After Covid, New York businesses reinventing selves as tourism returns

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As New York City prepares to welcome tourists, with the ban on overseas visitors lifted ...

EU faces cold winter as Russia slows deliveries of energy to EU

Berlin, Germany: Power and gas prices in Europe have soared as Russia has refrained from delivering more gas, reversing Russian ...

Rally in China Evergrande shares lift Asian markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia defied major falls on Wall Street and generally advanced.Driving sentiment was news of ...

Late night workers fear for safety due to UK hired driver shortage

LONDON, England: The UK's Licensed Private Hire Car Association has said that over half of licensed taxi drivers have not ...

China records trade surplus of over $80 billion

BEIJING, China: In October, China's exports remained in a strong position, with the country's customs agency announcing that exports totaled ...

