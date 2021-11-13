Sat, 13 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
UAE weighs new law on divorce, inheritance for non-Muslims

ABU DHABI, UAE: Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has issued a new law related to divorce, ...

Approval ratings for Biden, Harris sink; Democrats worried about 2022

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new ...

Well-preserved slave quarters unearthed in ancient Pompeii

POMPEII, Italy: The Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Italy has announced that a well-preserved room, once inhabited by slaves, has been ...

China's Central Committee to weigh critical draft history resolution

BEIJING, China: More than 300 members of China's Central Committee will gather in Beijing this week to review a draft ...

Kansas warns citizens to plan travel if snow removal is slowed

TOPEKA, Kansas: The Kansas Department of Transportation stated on November 9 that a shortage of staff might well slow snow ...

70 members of Calabria mafia convicted in Italy

LAMEZIA TERME, Italy: Seventy members of Italy's powerful Ndrangheta organized crime family were convicted, in the largest mafia trial in ...

Business

Section
Standing in rising waters, Tuvalu Foreign Minister speaks at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland: In a pre-recorded speech aired at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe, dressed ...

U.S. stocks make positive gains, sidelining inflation fears

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears were put aside by investors on Wall Street Friday, as major indices racked ...

Apple-1 computer, first model from 1976, sells for $400,000

MONROVIA, California: A 40 year-old Apple computer originally developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer, has ...

California Bay Area continues as most expensive zip code in USA

SAN FRANCISCO, California: California's Bay Area was the most expensive postal zip code in the USA for the fifth year ...

Japanese stocks in demand, key Nikkei 225 index jumps 1.13 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Friday despite the headline inflation number in the United States ...

American, Southwest Air disrupted by power outage at Phoenix Airport

PHOENIX, Arizona: Federal officials said a power outage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which delayed American Airlines and Southwest ...

Movie Review

48 Hrs.