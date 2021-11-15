Mon, 15 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

International

Trapped for 54 hours, man rescued from British cave

LONDON, England: Some 240 rescuers worked in shifts for more than two days to help rescue a man who lost ...

Florida accused of being behind anti-Cuban government marches

On September 20, letters began to arrive at eight Cuban municipal or provincial government headquarters announcing the holding of "peaceful" ...

Congress requiring automakers to install system to end drunk driving

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Congress has announced a new mandate requiring automakers to find an electronic solution to stop drunk ...

Mexico anti-money laundering official resigns after cash discovered

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence ...

French church to sell properties to compensate victims of abuse

PARIS, France: On Monday, France's Catholic Church announced it will raise funds by selling real estate and even taking out ...

UAE weighs new law on divorce, inheritance for non-Muslims

ABU DHABI, UAE: Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has issued a new law related to divorce, ...

Business

Lyft, Uber profits soar after cost increases borne by passengers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Profits reported by U.S.-based ride sharing companies Lyft and Uber have soared, even as both ...

Walmart driverless trucks delivering groceries since summer

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has announced that it has begun using fully driverless trucks from Silicon Valley start-up Gatik to deliver ...

UK economic growth slows to 1.3% for third quarter due to shortages

LONDON, England: Supply chain disruptions saw UK economic growth slowing between July and September, latest government figures show.As Britain emerged ...

Standing in rising waters, Tuvalu Foreign Minister speaks at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland: In a pre-recorded speech aired at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe, dressed ...

U.S. stocks make positive gains, sidelining inflation fears

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears were put aside by investors on Wall Street Friday, as major indices racked ...

Apple-1 computer, first model from 1976, sells for $400,000

MONROVIA, California: A 40 year-old Apple computer originally developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer, has ...

