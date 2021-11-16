PYONGYANG, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), visited the northern city of Samjiyon to learn about its construction project, the Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

"I am very pleased to think that a proud thing welcomed by the people has been done. I am very satisfied," the report quoted Kim as saying during the inspection.

According to the report, the city project comprises the construction of dwelling houses for thousands of families, public and production buildings, educational facilities, water supply and drainage system, roads, afforestation and greening and power grid system.

The construction of Samjiyon City is a starting point of a new revolution to lead the local people to a civilized material and cultural life, he added, describing Samjiyon as a model project that should be followed in rural areas across the country.

He said that the achievements, experience and standards gained through the construction of Samjiyon City serve as correct guidelines for pushing forward the party's policy of local construction in the right direction, and this has great significance in the on-going struggle for making a new start for the change of local areas.