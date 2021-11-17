Wed, 17 Nov 2021

International

US honors 100 years of Tomb of Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Virginia: On November 11 Veterans Day, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier's centennial was marked by a unique ceremony ...

Badiucao, dissident Chinese artist, to hold Italian exhibition

ROME, Italy: Despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome, a provocative exhibition by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao is scheduled ...

Bangladesh judge under fire over rapes controversy

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Bangladeshi Judge, Mosammat Kamrunnahar, has been stripped of her power to rule over any cases after ...

Richardson secures release for U.S. reporter jailed in Myanmar

WASHINGTON, DC - American journalist Danny Fenster has been freed from prison in Myanmar, days after a court handed down ...

Though not in use, government to protect red phone boxes

LONDON, England: Ofcom, the UK's telecoms regulator, has announced plans to protect the famed British public phone box, a national ...

Just 9 to 5: Portugal outlaws texting employees after close of day

LISBON, Portugal: The Portuguese parliament has passed a law making it illegal for employers to contact employees after work hours.The ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks jump on retail sales data, Nasdaq closes 120 points ahead

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks rose sharply in the United States Tuesday after data from the Commerce Department showed ...

Looking for real changes, American Air pilots reject holiday raise

FORT WORTH, Texas: The Allied Pilots Association, representing 14,000 American Airlines pilots, has turned down an offer from the company ...

Wisconsin to be allocated $100 million for better broadband services

WAUSAU, Wisconsin -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural ...

U.S.-China talks fail to lift Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Tuesday despite apparent warming of relations between the world's biggest ...

New Delhi could enact emergency measures as smog worsens

NEW DELHI, India: India's federal pollution control board has ordered states and local bodies to be in "complete readiness" to ...

Before Thanksgiving, turkey prices rise 22% in some parts of country

DENVER, Colorado: Some economists predict that this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever.The United States Department of Agriculture reports ...

